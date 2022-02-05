Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.73.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACCD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, cut their target price on shares of Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,407,000 after buying an additional 771,578 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,074,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,682,000 after buying an additional 737,956 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,397,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,883,000 after buying an additional 557,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 835.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,947,000 after buying an additional 459,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 418.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 462,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,141,000 after buying an additional 373,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.49. 627,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average is $35.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 2.12. Accolade has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $56.72.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

