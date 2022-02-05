Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Insider Sells $680,545.28 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.64, for a total value of $680,545.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ACN stock opened at $347.50 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $244.44 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $219.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.68.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

