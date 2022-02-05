Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Short Interest Update

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,560,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the December 31st total of 7,710,000 shares. Currently, 17.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

In related news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ANF opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.81. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

