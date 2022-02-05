AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Barclays

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ABBV. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.31.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $140.65 on Thursday. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $142.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.69. The firm has a market cap of $248.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,520 shares of company stock worth $53,760,372 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after buying an additional 7,370,931 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $515,938,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AbbVie by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,888 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,209 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

