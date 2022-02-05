AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Given New SEK 250 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from SEK 300 to SEK 250 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 245 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.03.

OTCMKTS SKFRY traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $20.92. The stock had a trading volume of 22,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,277. AB SKF has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.34.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

