$947.42 Million in Sales Expected for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will post sales of $947.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Terex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $959.60 million and the lowest is $919.90 million. Terex posted sales of $786.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full year sales of $3.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Terex.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

In other news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $1,439,321.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $103,012.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,944,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,682,000 after acquiring an additional 544,495 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Terex by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,051,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,327,000 after buying an additional 13,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Terex by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,100,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,044,000 after buying an additional 55,851 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Terex by 771.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,900,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,516,000 after buying an additional 1,682,731 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Terex by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,750,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,693,000 after buying an additional 78,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.65. Terex has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

