9,036 Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Bought by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,696,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $99,127,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,174,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,431,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,493,000.

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.39 and a 1 year high of $35.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.35.

