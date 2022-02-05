8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $15.04, but opened at $15.43. 8X8 shares last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 9,912 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.68 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on EGHT. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

In other news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $33,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $77,948.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,504 shares of company stock worth $1,759,784. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in 8X8 by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average is $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

