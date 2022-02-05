$886.99 Million in Sales Expected for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to report $886.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $878.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $895.70 million. Selective Insurance Group posted sales of $798.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $3.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.15. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS.

In other news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $475,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,812,981.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 16,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 524,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,555,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIGI stock opened at $76.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.88 and a fifty-two week high of $91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.79.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

