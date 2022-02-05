$86.29 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will announce sales of $86.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $87.40 million and the lowest is $85.10 million. Eagle Bancorp posted sales of $93.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year sales of $356.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $350.30 million to $359.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $385.20 million, with estimates ranging from $370.90 million to $391.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EGBN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 17.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $59.97. 84,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.43 and a 52 week high of $63.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp (EGBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.