$86.29 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will announce sales of $86.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $87.40 million and the lowest is $85.10 million. Eagle Bancorp posted sales of $93.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year sales of $356.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $350.30 million to $359.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $385.20 million, with estimates ranging from $370.90 million to $391.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EGBN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 17.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $59.97. 84,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.43 and a 52 week high of $63.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

