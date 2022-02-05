8,500 Shares in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth approximately $3,007,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 110,683.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $263,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $7,990,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,500 shares of company stock worth $24,997,505. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $104.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.88. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $98.43 and a one year high of $141.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.