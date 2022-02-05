8,030 Shares in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Bought by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,788,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,759,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,986 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 980,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,677,000 after acquiring an additional 181,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,456,000 after acquiring an additional 49,629 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 67.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,202,000 after acquiring an additional 159,877 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $52.27 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.92 and its 200 day moving average is $57.29.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

