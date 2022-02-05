$8.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will post sales of $8.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.86 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.82 billion. Delta Air Lines posted sales of $4.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 103.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year sales of $42.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.83 billion to $44.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $47.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.50 billion to $51.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAL. Susquehanna upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.85. 9,294,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,148,351. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 94.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.17.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

