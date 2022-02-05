71,817 Shares in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Berkeley Lights as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLI. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,609,000 after buying an additional 2,300,058 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 190.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 98,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLI opened at $8.46 on Friday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $82.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $570.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

In other news, Director James Rothman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

