$7.50 Million in Sales Expected for aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) to announce $7.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. aTyr Pharma posted sales of $2.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 265.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full year sales of $7.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $10.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.15 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $12.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow aTyr Pharma.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIFE. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in aTyr Pharma by 5.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,675,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 91,196 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,210,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in aTyr Pharma by 29.6% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,274,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 291,153 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,110,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in aTyr Pharma by 101.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 300,097 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIFE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.63. 74,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,310. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.