668 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Public Storage by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 14,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Public Storage by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $886,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 562,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,819,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 32,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after buying an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSA. Truist Financial upped their price target on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research raised Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.77.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Storage stock opened at $362.85 on Friday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $226.54 and a twelve month high of $377.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $356.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.