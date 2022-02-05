$63.30 Million in Sales Expected for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) to announce $63.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Telos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.60 million and the highest is $64.20 million. Telos reported sales of $44.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full-year sales of $241.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $239.98 million to $242.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $284.52 million, with estimates ranging from $265.96 million to $307.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Telos.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $70.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

In other Telos news, CEO John B. Wood acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $1,814,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Telos by 88.4% in the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 631,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,476,000 after acquiring an additional 296,360 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telos by 16.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Telos by 283.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 46,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telos by 24.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,997,000 after acquiring an additional 75,501 shares during the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telos stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.51. 392,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,577. The stock has a market cap of $701.60 million, a P/E ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.53. Telos has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average is $23.06.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

