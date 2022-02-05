$585.37 Million in Sales Expected for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to announce $585.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $679.00 million and the lowest is $536.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line posted sales of $9.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6,010.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year sales of $763.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $696.80 million to $839.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Norwegian Cruise Line.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.35) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.42.

Shares of NCLH opened at $20.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.94. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,127,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,382,000 after purchasing an additional 361,520 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 268.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 86,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 63,057 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,174,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.