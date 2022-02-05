56,302 Shares in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Purchased by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 56,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter worth about $5,689,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter worth about $695,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 8.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 37,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period.

NYSE:ADC opened at $63.20 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.84 and a 200-day moving average of $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.55%.

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.91.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

