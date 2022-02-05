52,711 Shares in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Purchased by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 52,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,310,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,533,000 after purchasing an additional 126,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Encompass Health by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,615,000 after acquiring an additional 238,313 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,529,000 after acquiring an additional 29,145 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EHC. Zacks Investment Research cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Shares of EHC opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.12.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

