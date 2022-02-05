$5.42 Million in Sales Expected for Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) to announce $5.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Akerna’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.10 million. Akerna posted sales of $4.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Akerna will report full-year sales of $19.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.10 million to $19.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $26.76 million, with estimates ranging from $23.60 million to $29.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Akerna.

Get Akerna alerts:

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 million. Akerna had a negative net margin of 143.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Akerna in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Akerna from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

Shares of Akerna stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.41. 382,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64. Akerna has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In related news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane acquired 100,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akerna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Akerna by 572.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 67,423 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akerna in the second quarter worth $366,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akerna in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Akerna by 45.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 28,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akerna (KERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.