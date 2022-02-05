3,800 Shares in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 14.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,044,000 after buying an additional 147,114 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at $1,649,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 19.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 21.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

CRUS opened at $82.67 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $95.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.01.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRUS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $248,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total value of $1,188,684.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,990. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

