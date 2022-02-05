327,299 Shares in ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 327,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,742,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $49,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $260,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $361,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $2,490,000. Institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

NYSE:FORG opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.17. ForgeRock Inc has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.37 million. Equities analysts predict that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FORG. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,617,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,256 shares of company stock worth $4,644,185 over the last 90 days.

ForgeRock Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG).

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.