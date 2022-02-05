2,768 Shares in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Acquired by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,768 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,393 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $923,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,048 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $634,867,000 after purchasing an additional 77,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $940,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on XLNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.91.

Xilinx stock opened at $209.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.34 and a beta of 0.95. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $239.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 31.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $124,279.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $3,918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,579 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

