$274.04 Million in Sales Expected for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will report sales of $274.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $275.61 million and the lowest is $272.50 million. Criteo posted sales of $253.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year sales of $919.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $917.10 million to $922.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $969.54 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.05 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRTO shares. TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,018. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.99. Criteo has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.44.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $441,390.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $5,473,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,918,707. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Criteo by 62.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,348,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $151,430,000 after buying an additional 1,284,584 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Criteo by 48.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,547,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,993,000 after buying an additional 507,300 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Criteo by 13.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,297,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,852,000 after buying an additional 390,207 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Criteo during the second quarter worth $16,640,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Criteo by 18.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,276,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,450,000 after buying an additional 358,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

