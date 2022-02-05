$245.22 Million in Sales Expected for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) This Quarter

Analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will report $245.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $218.05 million and the highest is $303.00 million. RLJ Lodging Trust reported sales of $91.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 169.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $780.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $765.62 million to $801.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RLJ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,420,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 677,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 177,532 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RLJ traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.03. 1,379,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,198. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.69%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

