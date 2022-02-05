240,000 Shares in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Acquired by DLD Asset Management LP

DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,966,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SciPlay by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,967,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,346,000 after acquiring an additional 54,008 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the 3rd quarter worth $18,621,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SciPlay by 1,956.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after acquiring an additional 693,596 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the 3rd quarter worth $5,899,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the 3rd quarter worth $5,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.29. SciPlay Co. has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $22.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SciPlay Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie set a $20.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

