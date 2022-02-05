23,536 Shares in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 23,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.24 and a beta of 1.87. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.35.

In related news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $39,466.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Layton sold 68,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $3,191,839.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 148,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,404,153 over the last 90 days. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UPWK shares. TheStreet lowered Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Upwork from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, started coverage on Upwork in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.82.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

