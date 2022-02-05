$22.46 Million in Sales Expected for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will post sales of $22.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for eGain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.55 million. eGain reported sales of $19.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full year sales of $89.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.58 million to $89.94 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $104.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow eGain.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. eGain had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EGAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

EGAN traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,702,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,574. eGain has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71. The company has a market cap of $400.20 million, a P/E ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in eGain by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in eGain by 462.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in eGain during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in eGain during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eGain (EGAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.