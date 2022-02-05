21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “21Vianet Group, Inc. operates as a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. It provides hosting and related services, managed network services and cloud computing infrastructure. The Company’s infrastructure is interconnected with the networks operated by all of China’s telecommunications carriers, major non-carriers and local Internet service providers, or ISPs. 21Vianet Group, Incorporation. Its customers include Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises. 21Vianet Group, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

VNET stock opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.21. 21Vianet Group has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $242.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNET. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 25.2% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 12,106,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $209,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,909 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 64.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,875,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,553 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 95.7% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,650,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,947 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc lifted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,702,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,494 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter worth $22,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 21Vianet Group (VNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.