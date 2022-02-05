$20.10 Billion in Sales Expected for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to post sales of $20.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.80 billion and the lowest is $19.41 billion. ArcelorMittal reported sales of $14.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year sales of $75.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.59 billion to $76.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $69.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.77 billion to $76.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MT shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($52.81) to €45.00 ($50.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.65.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth about $8,930,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Amundi purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,755 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 9,294.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 30,392 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.47. 3,799,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,895,115. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.06. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

