$2.42 Billion in Sales Expected for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) to post sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.38 billion. American Tower posted sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year sales of $9.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.30 billion to $9.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.93 billion to $10.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Tower.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Raymond James dropped their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.40.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,412 shares of company stock worth $2,234,295. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in American Tower by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in American Tower by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 160.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $13,719,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $4.27 on Friday, reaching $246.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,721. The stock has a market cap of $112.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.09%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

