1st Source Co. (SRCE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on February 16th

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th.

1st Source has raised its dividend payment by 26.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 35 consecutive years. 1st Source has a payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect 1st Source to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

NASDAQ SRCE opened at $49.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.12. 1st Source has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). 1st Source had a net margin of 33.40% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 1st Source will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.14 per share, with a total value of $94,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in 1st Source by 68.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in 1st Source by 101.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in 1st Source by 70.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 12,747 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in 1st Source by 40.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in 1st Source by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

