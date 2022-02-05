19,492 Shares in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter worth about $967,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 8.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 58.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 6.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Renewable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

BEPC opened at $33.17 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $57.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average of $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.00 million. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

