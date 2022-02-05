187,075 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Acquired by Natixis

Natixis bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 187,075 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,934,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 15,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,935 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 118,850 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $2,732,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,223 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $241.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.95. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $254.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.67.

In related news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $736,206.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,216,284 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

