1,866 Shares in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth about $43,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.41. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The company had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 17,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,434,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,610,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $150,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,801,550 shares of company stock worth $166,412,637.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

