17,213 Shares in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 20.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 141.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,640,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $150,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

GRBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $21.74 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.27 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average is $25.18.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $342.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

