1,700,000 Shares in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) Purchased by Park West Asset Management LLC

Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,890,000. Park West Asset Management LLC owned 4.53% of Li-Cycle at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

NYSE:LICY remained flat at $$7.09 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,659,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,512. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.58.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.28). Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 3,072.40% and a negative return on equity of 800.82%. Equities analysts expect that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.56.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.