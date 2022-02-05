$17.57 Million in Sales Expected for Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) will report $17.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.91 million. Saratoga Investment reported sales of $16.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full-year sales of $69.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.66 million to $69.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $72.94 million, with estimates ranging from $71.11 million to $74.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

SAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saratoga Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

NYSE:SAR opened at $27.75 on Friday. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $22.29 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAR. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Saratoga Investment by 5.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Saratoga Investment by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Saratoga Investment by 11.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Saratoga Investment by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Saratoga Investment by 16.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

