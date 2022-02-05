14,400 Shares in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSBC. State Street Corp grew its position in WesBanco by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,127,000 after acquiring an additional 299,326 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WesBanco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,758,000 after acquiring an additional 259,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in WesBanco by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 128,822 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in WesBanco by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,144,000 after acquiring an additional 115,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in WesBanco by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,221,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,680,000 after acquiring an additional 108,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Callen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $163,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph R. Robinson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.80 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WSBC. B. Riley boosted their price objective on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of WSBC opened at $36.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.03. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 39.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

