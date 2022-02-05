13,637 Shares in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 190,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 120,738 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Bristow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after acquiring an additional 133,289 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $705,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VTOL opened at $30.00 on Friday. Bristow Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $39.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $847.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.81.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.30). Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $301.58 million during the quarter.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

