$120.79 Million in Sales Expected for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) to post $120.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $120.16 million to $121.40 million. Momentive Global reported sales of $100.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full-year sales of $447.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $447.25 million to $447.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $533.93 million, with estimates ranging from $518.79 million to $555.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Momentive Global.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $114.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. Momentive Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNTV. TheStreet upgraded Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Craig Hallum downgraded Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

In other news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $315,532.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $403,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,799 shares of company stock valued at $976,451 over the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,671,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Momentive Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,745,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,405,000 after purchasing an additional 55,186 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Momentive Global by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 8,464,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,910,000 after purchasing an additional 358,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Momentive Global by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,096,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,698,000 after purchasing an additional 710,331 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MNTV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.05. The stock had a trading volume of 660,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,601. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 1.36. Momentive Global has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

