$12.14 Billion in Sales Expected for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to report $12.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Progressive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.11 billion and the highest is $12.17 billion. Progressive reported sales of $10.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year sales of $51.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.09 billion to $53.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $58.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.94 billion to $62.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Progressive.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.27.

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,895,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,348. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.42. The stock has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Progressive has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $111.85.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,776 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,171. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Progressive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,730,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,625,177,000 after purchasing an additional 337,562 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Progressive by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 248,302 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,032,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $887,049,000 after purchasing an additional 306,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Progressive by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,618,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $688,622,000 after purchasing an additional 569,211 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progressive (PGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.