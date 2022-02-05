11,933 Shares in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,306,000 after buying an additional 1,128,061 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% in the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after buying an additional 1,126,597 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 68.1% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 623,724 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 124.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,027,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 569,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 708.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 334,023 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $35,396.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,885 shares of company stock worth $165,429. 15.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADAP opened at $2.81 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $438.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

