1,169 Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 33.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 89.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.25.

BILL stock opened at $231.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.71 and a beta of 2.41. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.00 and a 1-year high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $227,004.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total transaction of $42,155,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,115 shares of company stock valued at $129,211,943 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.