11,178 Shares in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Acquired by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2022

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUSC opened at $38.63 on Friday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.59.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.