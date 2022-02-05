11,178 Shares in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Acquired by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUSC opened at $38.63 on Friday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.59.

