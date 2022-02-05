1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FLWS. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $61.00 to $20.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average of $28.66. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $38.66.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.36 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 12,217 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $429,549.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dinesh Popat sold 981 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $33,932.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,952,000 after buying an additional 681,605 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,140,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,338,000 after buying an additional 652,551 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,027,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,884,000 after buying an additional 549,682 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,973,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,883,000 after buying an additional 394,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 359.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,925,000 after buying an additional 390,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

