$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will report $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. AMC Entertainment posted sales of $162.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 620%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year sales of $2.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.30.

In other news, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $25,331,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 26,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $1,061,079.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,606,995 shares of company stock worth $51,771,442 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,547,000 after buying an additional 6,992,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,998,000 after buying an additional 9,533,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,709,000 after buying an additional 1,025,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,427,000 after buying an additional 1,674,830 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,258,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,380,000 after buying an additional 559,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

AMC traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.35. 32,321,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,524,363. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $72.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.23.

AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

