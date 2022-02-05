$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.22 billion. Las Vegas Sands posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year sales of $6.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.69 billion to $10.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

LVS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,898 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LVS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,460,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,085,455. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.02. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

