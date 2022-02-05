$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) to announce $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the highest is $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide reported sales of $932.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full year sales of $3.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.67.

NASDAQ:AAWW traded down $3.11 on Friday, reaching $76.77. The stock had a trading volume of 782,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,594. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.17. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $97.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.93.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $151,756.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 19,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $1,869,689.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,317 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

